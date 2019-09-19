UPDATE: Missing Greene County woman found safe

UPDATE: Police say Katie Skinner has been located and is safe. See the original story below.

---

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are searching for a missing 19-year-old girl.

The Bloomfield Police Department says it is searching for Katie Skinner.

Skinner was last seen around 4:00 Thursday afternoon at Dairy Queen in Bloomfield, where she worked.

Police say she was seen getting into a gold four-door Grand Am.

She is believed to be in danger due to an intellectual disability.

If you know where she is, contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.