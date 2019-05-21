Police search for man wanted in connection to several warrants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police want your help finding a man wanted on several arrest warrants.
Police say Isaiah Brown is wanted on our four counts of burglary, four counts of theft, four counts of criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement.
If you know where Brown is, call Crime Stoppers 812-238-STOP.
