Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail

The Vigo County Sheriff says police are looking for a person mistakenly released from the Vigo County Jail.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:26 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Sheriff John Plasse says that person is 48-year-old Greg Shepherd.

Sheriff John Plasse says that person is 48-year-old Greg Shepherd.

He was in jail on charges of criminal confinement, battery, and theft.

His last known address was 7123 S. Saginaw Place, Terre Haute.

Police do not believe he is a threat to the public.

“Although we do not view Shepherd as an immediate threat to anyone, we promptly notified the victim in the pending confinement and battery cases and we are aggressively searching for this individual,” Plasse said in a written statement.

Plasse says his office is reviewing procedures.

We are working to learn more about this developing news and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

