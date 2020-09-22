Police search for man involved in Sullivan County burglary - and it could be a person they've already been looking for

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

They say the man in this photo was involved in a theft on the 5000 block of West County Road 300 N. between 4 pm on Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday.

He fled the scene in a gray Ford Ranger truck.

Police said they have not ruled out the person in the photo is Dalton Hood.

Hood is from Crawford County, Illinois.

He is wanted on multiple warrants for weapon offenses, drugs, and theft in Sullivan and Crawford Counties.

If you do see Hood, he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.