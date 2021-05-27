72-year-old woman killed in Vigo County homicide - two schools move to lockout status

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homicide investigation is underway, and two Vigo County schools are currently in lockout status.

Police told News 10 a 72-year-old woman was killed.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office tells News 10 the homicide happened this morning in the area of Carlisle Street and Curry Drive in Vigo County.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Michael Wilson. Police believe Wilson is in a 2017 Suburu.

News 10 received a call from the Vigo County School Corporation that said Dixie Bee Elementary School and Honey Creek Middle School are on lockout. That means classes will resume inside the school, but nobody is allowed in or out.

Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, tells News 10 that they will release more information as the investigation allows.

If you have any information, reach out to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at (812) 462-3226.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as it becomes available.