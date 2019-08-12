Photo Gallery 2 Images
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a person accused of theft at a Clay County hardware store.
The Brazil Police Department says the man in the photo is suspected of stealing items from Ace Hardware in Brazil.
After taking the things, police say he drove away in a blue Chevy Equinox.
The incident happened earlier this month, on August 4.
If you know who this man is, you are asked to call Clay County Dispatch at 812-466-2535, extension five.
Related Content
- Police search for man accused of theft at Brazil hardware store
- Police search for suspect in Brazil car theft
- Police search for missing 16-year-old Brazil girl
- Police in Brazil search for man wanted in shooting investigation, considered armed and extremely dangerous
- Police search for suspects involved in Terre Haute theft ring
- Two arrested on drug charges after search in Brazil
- Brazil expands economic district
- Brazil eyesore demolished
- Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash
- US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage
Scroll for more content...