Police search for man accused of theft at Brazil hardware store

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a person accused of theft at a Clay County hardware store.

The Brazil Police Department says the man in the photo is suspected of stealing items from Ace Hardware in Brazil.

After taking the things, police say he drove away in a blue Chevy Equinox.

The incident happened earlier this month, on August 4.

If you know who this man is, you are asked to call Clay County Dispatch at 812-466-2535, extension five.