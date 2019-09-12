Police search for man accused of spending thousands on cigarettes with a stolen credit card

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying a man they say spent thousands with a stolen credit card.

The man in the photo allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a Terre Haute gas station.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police directly at 812-244-2246.