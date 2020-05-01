Police search for man accused of shining laser in the eyes of helicopter pilot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for a man they say shined a laser at a helicopter pilot.
They are looking for Chad Dycus.
He's in his 40s. Dycus is about 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds.
Indiana State Police says Dycus shined a laser in the eyes of a pilot who was helping search for someone.
