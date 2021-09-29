Police search for man accused in Owen County shooting

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Owen County are searching for a man they say was involved in a shooting.

On Wednesday, police were called to Upper Cliff Road after they received a report of a man shot in the leg.

The shooting victim was identified as 25-year-old Zebediah Featherston.

The Owen County Sheriff's Office suspects Bobby Forey-Standifer, 31, shot Featherston from a moving vehicle.

Featherston was hospitalized; his condition wasn't immediately clear.

Now, police are searching for Forey-Standifer. If you know where he is, you should call the Owen County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center at 812-829-4874.