Police search for information after an armed robbery at a Linton gas station

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County are looking for information in connection to an armed robbery at a Linton gas station.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Country Porch.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a man displayed a firearm and demanded money. He left with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s or 60s, with white thinning hair, and a white mustache. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Police say he left in a silver 2010-2017 Chevy Equinox, driving toward Linton.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411. You can also contact your local police.