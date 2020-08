VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff says there was a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck.

That happened around State Road 63 and Springhill Drive near the prison.

Police say the person driving the truck ran from the scene.

The sheriff says prison officials are involved with the search because it involved prison property.

Earlier reports said the crash involved a federal prison escape. We have since updated this story to reflect those changes.