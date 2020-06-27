Police search for dangerous driver

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Parke County Sheriff is searching for a dangerous driver.

Cameras from a nearby business captured video which was then shared by the Bellmore volunteer fire department. You can see a car just fly down this road. This is on highway 36 between Bellmore and Rockville.

Authorities said the video was taken between 4:30 and 5 p.m. last Wednesday.

They ask that if you recognize the car, or know the driver or owner to call the Parke County Sheriff's department at (765) 569-5413.