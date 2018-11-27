Police search for burglary suspect, accused of breaking into Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

The Terre Haute Police Department said the burglary happened around 4:00 on Thanksgiving morning at Bev's Diner on South 25th Street.

Police believe the suspect may be involved in other recent business burglaries.

If you can identify the man in the photos, you are asked to contact police at 812-244-2255.