Police search for armed robbery suspects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a grocery store in Terre Haute, and pulling a gun on store employees in the process.

The Vigo County Sheriff's office says around 7:00am Friday, two men entered the Kroger on south US Highway 41. One of the men was in the store loading a cart full of items while the second man was in the entryway. Authorities say the man with the cart walked past all registers and went to a vehicle, without paying for the items in the cart.

Two employees followed the men to the vehicle and asked to see a receipt as the men put the items in the vehicle. According to the employees, one of the men reached into the passenger side of the vehicle and pulled out a shot gun and chambered a round. The employees ran back into the store, and the men left the store in the vehicle.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, one of the men was wearing a white shirt with black graphics, a red beanie and cargo shorts. The other man was approximately 18-years-old and was wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants. The vehicle they left in is described as an older model dark blue or purple Dodge Durango.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Newman with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office (812-462-3226, ext 7304).