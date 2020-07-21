Police search for armed men wanted for attacking a woman at a Vigo County apartment complex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for three men accused of pistol-whipping a woman in Vigo County.

It happened just before 11:30 Monday night.

Scanner traffic responded to 7975 Sweetwater Court in the Garden Quarter Apartments.

A woman said three armed black men attacked and hit her with handguns.

Police say she fought them off, but was taken to an area hospital.

The suspects were last seen in a silver Chevy Impala or Malibu.

Police say they went north on Carlise Street, toward Terre Haute. If you have any information, contact the police.