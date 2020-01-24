Police search for answers after a dead, malnourished dog was found inside of a cage in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help after Vigo County highway workers found a malnourished dead dog along the side of the road.

They found the dog on Friday morning on Felling Avenue near Tabortown Street.

When crews found the black dog it was already dead inside of a closed, black cage. A blue blanket was also found with the dog.

It was taken to the Humane Society for testing to determine the official cause of death.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is now looking for answers on who left the dog. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.