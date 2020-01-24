VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are asking for your help after Vigo County highway workers found a malnourished dead dog along the side of the road.
They found the dog on Friday morning on Felling Avenue near Tabortown Street.
When crews found the black dog it was already dead inside of a closed, black cage. A blue blanket was also found with the dog.
It was taken to the Humane Society for testing to determine the official cause of death.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is now looking for answers on who left the dog. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Police search for answers after a dead, malnourished dog was found inside of a cage in Vigo County
- Investigation underway as dead and malnourished animals were found on Vermillion County property, police say
- Parke County man accused of animal cruelty after police said they found dead and malnourished animals on his property
- Two found dead inside Clay County, Illinois home, investigation underway
- Feces covered cages, dead dogs, no food or water - police charge 73-year-old Loogootee woman with animal neglect and cruelty
- Texas police find 4 malnourished children -- 2 of them locked in a dog crate
- Police search for suspect wanted for Vigo County bank robbery
- Police in Sullivan County continue their search for answers in 1981 Farmersburg murder
- Authorities: Dead dogs found dumped in southern Indiana
- "Gesture of love": Photo of police officer breastfeeding malnourished baby goes viral
Scroll for more content...