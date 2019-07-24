Police search for a suspect involved in a weekend theft at a Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a theft at a Terre Haute restaurant...and it could be tied other business burglaries.

FiFi's Lunchbox reported someone broke in and stole a safe on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Police are looking for the person in the photos above.

A post on the FiFi's Lunchbox Facebook page says the suspect came from the ally on a bicycle, wearing light-colored clothes and shoes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.