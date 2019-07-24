Photo Gallery 4 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a theft at a Terre Haute restaurant...and it could be tied other business burglaries.
FiFi's Lunchbox reported someone broke in and stole a safe on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Police are looking for the person in the photos above.
A post on the FiFi's Lunchbox Facebook page says the suspect came from the ally on a bicycle, wearing light-colored clothes and shoes.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Police search for a suspect involved in a weekend theft at a Terre Haute restaurant
- Police search for suspects involved in Terre Haute theft ring
- Police identify suspects wanted in West Terre Haute IGA theft
- Police need your help identifying a Terre Haute theft suspect
- Police search for burglary suspect, accused of breaking into Terre Haute restaurant
- Police identify suspect involved in three-hour Terre Haute standoff
- Terre Haute Police continue the search for Walgreens robbery suspect
- Police continue the search for West Terre Haute stabbing suspect
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...