Clear

Police search for a suspect involved in a weekend theft at a Terre Haute restaurant

Police are investigating a theft at a Terre Haute restaurant...and it could be tied other business burglaries.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 3:44 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 4 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a theft at a Terre Haute restaurant...and it could be tied other business burglaries.

FiFi's Lunchbox reported someone broke in and stole a safe on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Police are looking for the person in the photos above.

A post on the FiFi's Lunchbox Facebook page says the suspect came from the ally on a bicycle, wearing light-colored clothes and shoes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Sunny, with mild temperatures ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ransomware attacks Vigo County computers

Image

Fraternity men to cycle across the country for a good cause

Image

7.24 AM Wx

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Local restaurant to host benefit for Humane Society

Image

It's Christmas in July at the drive-in theater

Image

Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

Image

"...none of our computers would work." Prosecutor's office struggles with malware attack as judge de

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather