Police search for a stolen handgun after a series of car break-ins, two arrested

The gun is described as a tan 9mm Sig Sauer.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 7:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen handgun.

It is in connection to a series of car break-ins in Sullivan.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jakaylee Smith and a 17-year-old juvenile female.

Investigators think the two were involved in several break-ins late Sunday night. The badge was found inside the suspect's car.

In a different break-in, a handgun was also stolen

That gun is still missing. The gun is described as a tan 9mm Sig Sauer.

The investigation started Monday morning after a call about a suspicious vehicle.

About three hours later, investigators watched two women exit one car, then enter a parked one.

They say the women rustled through the parked car before leaving in their own.

Deputies pulled them over and said there was was a strong marijuana smell coming from the car.

The pair is facing several charges, including theft and possession of marijuana.

If you have any information about the stolen handgun, call the sheriff's office.

