TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help identifying a man accused of theft.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the person in the photo stole several TVs from a local hotel.
If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or police directly at 812-244-2255.
Related Content
- Police search for a man they say stole several TVs from a local hotel
- Police report man stole safe, threatened victim and punched officer
- Terre Haute man charged after police say he stole a vehicle and broke into store
- Terre Haute man facing charges in two counties after police report he stole a vehicle
- WTHI-TV's History
- Police search for robbery suspect
- Police search for man wanted in Family Dollar armed robbery
- Wanted man captured, police still search for his accomplice
- Police search for missing Greenwood man with Terre Haute ties
- Police search for man wanted in connection to several warrants
Scroll for more content...