Police search for Saturday morning shooting suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to search for the person responsible for a Saturday morning shooting.
It happened near 19th Street and 5th Avenue in Terre Haute.
We were told one person was taken to the hospital.
If you have any information that can help authorities, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
