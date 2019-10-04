Police search for Martin County man after they say he removed an ankle monitoring device

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Martin County are searching for a man they say removed an ankle monitoring device and took off.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Community Corrections notified them that the tamper alarm for James 'Mike' Hert's ankle monitor had been tripped.

When police arrived, they found Hert's monitor in the yard of his Shoals home.

Hert is in Community Corrections on meth charges.

Now, police want you to keep your eyes open for him. Hert is described as 6' weighing 170 pounds.

If you see Hert, do not approach him. Call 911 or the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 812-247-3726.