Police search for Brazil man accused of displaying a gun during a domestic incident

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Police Department needs your help finding a man they say displayed a firearm during a domestic-related incident.

Police are searching for 35-year-old Ronald Cottrill II of Brazil.

Police say if you see him, do not approach or try and make contact with him, contact them right away.

If you have any information on his location, call Clay County Dispatch at 812-466-2535.