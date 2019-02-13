TERRE HAUTE, Ind. ( WTHI)- Police need your help searching for a man accused of robbing a woman in her hotel room.
It happened last night at the Travelodge on 3rd Street in Terre Haute.
The victim told police she met the suspect earlier that day at a local bar. She said they went back to her room. That's when she says he pushed her down and took her purse.
Police say they are looking for a black male with a short afro haircut possibly in his mid-20's.
If you have any information you are asked to call crime stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.
Related Content
- Police search for robbery suspect
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Terre Haute Police continue the search for Walgreens robbery suspect
- Police in Vincennes search for armed robbery/car jacking suspect
- Search continues for Clinton Casey's armed robbery suspect
- Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County
- Police searching for multiple suspects in shootings
- Police search for Saturday morning shooting suspect
- Police still searching for suspect connected to Sullivan County bank robbery
- Police investigate armed robbery
Scroll for more content...