Police search for robbery suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. ( WTHI)- Police need your help searching for a man accused of robbing a woman in her hotel room.

It happened last night at the Travelodge on 3rd Street in Terre Haute.



The victim told police she met the suspect earlier that day at a local bar. She said they went back to her room. That's when she says he pushed her down and took her purse.



Police say they are looking for a black male with a short afro haircut possibly in his mid-20's.



If you have any information you are asked to call crime stoppers at (812) 238-STOP.