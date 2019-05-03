Police seach for suspect in stolen credit card investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute need your help finding a suspect that was caught on camera.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the woman in the photo allegedly used stolen credit cards.
If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
