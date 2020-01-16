Police say there was no immediate danger after threat at a Parke County middle school

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after police say threats were made at a Parke County school.
It allegedly happened on January 13 at Parke Heritage Middle School.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says a student made a threat and that threat was reported to school staff.
Staff and the school resource officer were quickly able to identify the student and learn there wasn't any immediate threat to school safety.
In a release, police said further actions were taken to help with school safety in the future.
The investigation has been handed off to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.
