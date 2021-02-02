Police say there is an increase in catalytic converter thefts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Police say there's an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

That's after being stolen from cars over the past few weeks.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says they see 1-to-5 thefts every week.

The metal from a catalytic converter can be scrapped for cash.

Plasse says the thefts might tie to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.

While it's no excuse for it to happen, police are relying on you to help stop it.

“People have to have eyes and ears out here because obviously we can't see everything just help us do that. A lot of times they've been in trucks, not everyone that drives a truck is a bad guy, they're not. But if they are out at night, suspicious lights out, or driving slow around the area call us and let us know and we'll check it out."

Sheriff Plasse says always park in a well-lit area to protect you and your property.