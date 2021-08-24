Police say school zone speeder leads officers on a high-speed chase down US 41

SULLIVAN/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a driver was going over double the speed in a school zone before leading them on a high-speed chase.

It all started Monday afternoon in front of Northeast North Elementary School in Farmersburg.

According to police, a Farmersburg officer clocked 39-year-old Dustin Petrosky of Terre Haute, going 36mph in a 15mph school zone.

Police said they pulled Petrosky over near US 41 and Main Street. When the officer asked for Petrosky's driver's license, he allegedly sped off, running over the officer's foot.

Officers started chasing Petrosky on 41, going north. He reportedly hit speeds of 45mph. During the chase, Petrosky was reported to be throwing things out of his windows.

Petrosky made it to around Harlan and McDaniel Drive in Vigo County when police said he bailed from his vehicle and took off into a cornfield.

A passenger, 61-year-old Linda Brown, was arrested.

Police were able to catch Petrosky a short time later. He was charged with:

-Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle

-Operating as a Habitual Traffic Violator

-Maintaining a Common Nuisance

-Possession of Precursors

-Reckless Driving

-Speeding in a School Zone

Brown is facing charges of:

-Possession of Precursors

-Visiting a Common Nuisance

-Littering