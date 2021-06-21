Police say person found dead in southern Vigo County water escaped patrol car following car theft arrest

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more after a person was found dead in a body of water over the weekend in southern Vigo County.

According to Indiana State Police, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office was called to a disabled vehicle on Riley Road.

Police say with the vehicle was 32-year-old Richard Patterson of Terre Haute. Deputies discovered the vehicle was stolen.

They also say Patterson had stolen items on him from a nearby home. Police cuffed and arrested him, placing him in the back of a patrol car.

According to Indiana State Police, Patterson, still cuffed, escaped from the car and took off. Police started their search for him, using K9s, but were not able to locate Patterson.

On June 19, a person in the area saw something in a body of water and called the police.

First responders discovered it was a dead body and later identified it as Patterson's.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.