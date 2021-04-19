Police say nothing found after report of person with gun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police say nothing was found after a report of a person with a gun at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute late Monday morning.

Indiana State University had issued a public safety alert urging students to stay away from the Fairbanks Park boat dock. According to the alert, the Terre Haute Police Department was investigating a call of a white male with a gun in that area.

A second alert clarified the person was not on campus and the alert applies to the Early Child Care Center and University Apartments.

Before 11:15 a.m., the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed to News 10 nothing was found and that the search was over.