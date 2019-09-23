Police say medical issue to blame after driver crashes into Terre Haute cell phone store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police think a medical issue was to blame for a crash into a Terre Haute cell phone store.

It happened Monday afternoon at a T-Mobile on 3rd Street near Helen Avenue.

Terre Haute Police say a woman pulled into a parking spot and had some sort of medical problem. That is when she crashed into the main entrance to the store.

Police said she was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nobody inside the store was hurt.