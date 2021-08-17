Police say embattled Sullivan County Coroner found dead inside car

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have confirmed to News 10 the person found dead in a vehicle on Monday was Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett.

We first reported on Monday night, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom found a man dead inside of a vehicle on County Road 300 North and County Road 225 East in Sullivan County.

Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler asked Indiana State Police to lead the investigation.

Police investigation after a Youtube video

Last week, Indiana State Police confirmed there was an ongoing investigation involving Tackett.

This was after a video was published on Youtube that shows a clip of a man in a Sullivan County Coroner logo shirt who identified himself as Tracy.

LINK | Investigation underway involving Sullivan County Coroner

In that same video, before the confrontation, shows messages that the publisher, Expose Your Local Pedophile (EYLP,) says were exchanged between the man and EYLP, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. EYLP says the exchange of messages ended with the recorded confrontation in Henderson, Kentucky.

Leading up to Tackett's death

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says on Saturday morning, his office received a call that Tackett suddenly left an apartment he shared with his then-girlfriend. Cottom says it wasn't clear if he intended to leave town or hurt himself.

Tackett was reported as a missing person. Alerts were sent to area law enforcement with both information about him and his vehicle.

Investigators checked with both in-town and out-of-town family members to see if anyone had talked with him. Cottom also tried to find his truck using GPS.

Law enforcement and conservations officers started searching rural areas. Indiana State Police Aviation Section was also called to help in the search. Cottom asked pilots at the Sullivan County Airport to keep an eye out for his white pick-up truck.

On Monday afternoon, just after 4:00, Cottom was searching an area near County Road 300 N and County Road 225 E when he found Tackett's truck, with him dead inside.

Evidence from the investigation shows Tackett died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.