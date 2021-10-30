Police say TN woman busted going over 100 mph in a stolen car in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman is facing charges in Knox County after police said a woman was busted speeding in a stolen car.

It all started on Friday around 9 P.M. when Indiana State Police said they pulled over a Dodge Charger on U.S. 41 after it was going 107 mph.

Police said the driver of the speeding car was 41-year-old Peggy Gallegos, of Lenoir City, TN.

Gallegos allegedly appeared to show signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Police ultimately believe she was under the influence of amphetamines.

The Charger Gallegos was driving was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Gallegos is in the Knox County Jail facing charges of: