Police say Perrysville woman led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle

It started around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon on State Road 63 near North Vermillion High School.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 7:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Perrysville woman was charged after police say she led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Stacy Upton because she didn't have any tail lights.

She allegedly refused to stop.

Police said they used stop sticks to try and stop Upton's vehicle. After hitting the sticks, she reportedly continued on 200 E before coming to a stop.

Police say she was 'non-compliant' with officer commands before she was taken into custody.

During a chemical test, she reportedly had a BAC of 0.204 percent.

After she was booked into the jail, the owner of the vehicle came to the jail to report the vehicle Upton had been driving was stolen.

She is facing several charges, including auto theft and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

