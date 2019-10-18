Clear

Police say Indy man was driving under the influence with two kids when he caused fiery I-70 crash in Vigo County

An Indianapolis man is facing charges after police say he got into a crash while driving under the influence with two children in the car.

It happened Thursday on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.

According to police, they started receiving reports about a car driving erratically and at one point hitting a guard rail near the 18-mile marker.

Police eventually found the car partially down an embankment at the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of the U.S. 41 exit.

Inside, officers said they found 37-year-old Christopher Mack and two children in car seats. A short time later, police noticed flames coming from underneath the car.

Troopers were able to get Mack and the children out of the car before another trooper put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Police say Mack failed several field sobriety tests and refused to take a chemical test.

Mack was checked out at the hospital and taken to the Vigo County Jail. The two kids were turned over to the Department of Child Services.

Mack was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, two counts of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, driving while suspended, and criminal mischief.

