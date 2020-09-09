Police say Hillsdale man crashed into a tractor while drunk, and then took off

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Hillsdale man is facing charges after police say he was drunk when he crashed into a tractor.

It happened on Tuesday on State Road 71 north of St. Bernice.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old John Southard crashed into the tractor, and then fled the scene of the crash.

Police found him on County Road 1050 S near County Road 75 W.

After Southard was medically cleared, he was taken to the Vermillion County Jail. He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.