Police say Florida man drove 119 mph, lands in Vermillion Co. Jail

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A florida man is facing charges in Vermillion County, Indiana. That's after police say he sped more than 100 miles an hour on a state highway.

Indiana State Police arrested Nathaniel Varner, 41. They say it started Monday night on S.R. 63 near Trinity Avenue. Police say they clocked varner going 119 miles an hour. When they pulled him over, they say he appeared to be under the influence.

That's when they say a struggle broke out between the officer and Varner. Police eventually arrested him. He's facing multiple charges including drug possession, resisting law enforcement, and neglect of dependents. Two minors were also in the car. They were released to family members.