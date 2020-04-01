VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A florida man is facing charges in Vermillion County, Indiana. That's after police say he sped more than 100 miles an hour on a state highway.
Indiana State Police arrested Nathaniel Varner, 41. They say it started Monday night on S.R. 63 near Trinity Avenue. Police say they clocked varner going 119 miles an hour. When they pulled him over, they say he appeared to be under the influence.
That's when they say a struggle broke out between the officer and Varner. Police eventually arrested him. He's facing multiple charges including drug possession, resisting law enforcement, and neglect of dependents. Two minors were also in the car. They were released to family members.
Related Content
- Police say Florida man drove 119 mph, lands in Vermillion Co. Jail
- Illinois man arrested in Vermillion County when he allegedly drove over four times the legal limit
- Man faces charges in Vermillion County, accused of driving van at more than 90 mph
- Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds
- Police: Wisconsin man exceeded 160 mph on Indiana Toll Road
- Counterfeit money lands two women behind bars in Vermillion County
- Motorcycle driver arrested in Vermillion County, hit speeds of 128 mph during chase
- Leaders in Vermillion County to discuss jail expansion options
- Vermillion County Leaders looking at expanding their jail
- Vermillion County leaders seek ways to lower the jail population