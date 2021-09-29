Police say Covington man was drunk when he crashed his car in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a Covington man was driving drunk when he crashed his Mustang in Vermillion County.

The crash happened earlier this week in front of a home on US Highway 136.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Jason Gibson had a .27% BAL when he lost control of his car, went into a ditch, and hit a fence post.

Gibson was medically cleared at the hospital before he was taken to the Vermillion County jail.

He was charged with: