Police say Covington man was drunk when he crashed his car in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said a Covington man was driving drunk when he crashed his Mustang in Vermillion County.
The crash happened earlier this week in front of a home on US Highway 136.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Jason Gibson had a .27% BAL when he lost control of his car, went into a ditch, and hit a fence post.
Gibson was medically cleared at the hospital before he was taken to the Vermillion County jail.
He was charged with:
- Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
- Endangering another person (Class A misdemeanor.)
- Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a BAL of .15 or more (Class A Misdemeanor.)