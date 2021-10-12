Police say 70-year-old Farmersburg man busted with two pounds of meth, scales, and drug paraphernalia

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says they busted a man with two pounds of meth after a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over 70-year-old Terry Frakes on US 41 in Sullivan County on Monday evening. Frakes is from Farmersburg.

During the traffic stop, a police canine reportedly alerted officers to potential drugs inside the pickup truck. While searching the truck, police said they found "illegal contraband."

Frakes gave police permission to search his home.

While searching his home, police said they found around two pounds of meth, digital scales, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, two pounds of meth is anywhere between 900 to 3,600 doses of the drug.

Frakes was charged with: