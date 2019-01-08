Police say 135-year-old covered bridge damaged by a driver in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County covered bridge was damaged after police say a man drove a box truck through.
The 135-year-old bridge is called the Richland-Plummer Creek Covered Bridge.
It is located on south baseline road in Bloomfield.
Police say Paul Patton drove a box truck that was too tall through the bridge causing damage to it.
Police say Patton drove away without reporting it.
Charges have been sent to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office for failure to stop after an accident.
