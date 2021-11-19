Police said they busted this man stealing items from a Terre Haute church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is behind bars after police said they busted him, breaking into a Terre Haute church.

Around 2:00 Friday morning, police went to the East Side Baptist Church on South 25th Street, responding to a burglary alarm.

Police said they found a man, later identified as Todd Snow, 54, in a field behind the church.

While investigating, police found a broken basement window in the church. They also claim several of the church's stolen items were found close to the spot they detained Snow.

Snow was arrested and is facing a burglary charge.