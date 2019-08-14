Clear

Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

Several Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in what is being called an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least five officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.

A shooter remained active as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. At least one suspect fired at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood, Gripp said.

All officers’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.

Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital wouldn’t provide the officers’ conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area as they hinder operations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Set-up underway for Ribs on the River at Fairbanks Park

Image

Local library comes together gathers oral history from town's residents

Image

United Way hosts Learning Session and Idea Share

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Tip a Cop raises thousands for Special Olympics

Image

Section of U.S. 50 in Lawrenceville set to close for emergency repairs

Image

Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport

Image

Linton Spanish Class for elementary students

Image

Help available for some impacted by last year's flooding

Image

Extra patrols in place for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States