PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least one gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police Wednesday afternoon, wounding at least five officers in a standoff that extended into the evening.
A shooter remained active as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. At least one suspect fired at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood, Gripp said.
All officers’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening, he said.
Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.
Gunshots continued to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.
One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.
Officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, Gripp said. But the hospital wouldn’t provide the officers’ conditions.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents responded to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.
Police asked news helicopters to stay away from the area as they hinder operations.
Related Content
- Several police officers shot in Philadelphia
- Man sues police officer who shot him
- Police identify officers that fired fatal shots at Mikey Reynolds
- Philadelphia wants safe injection sites to help opioid fight
- Volkswagen and Philadelphia cream cheese ads banned over gender stereotypes
- Indiana police officer in serious condition after being shot in the back by another officer
- Terre Haute Police investigate shots fired case
- 2 police officers shot, wounded at New Jersey National Night Out event
- Rockville Police Department hiring additional police officer
- suspect shot, officer okay after incident in Clinton