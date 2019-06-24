All lanes open after 'serious personal injury' crash on I-70 in Clay County involving uCabbi van

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a potentially serious accident on Interstate 70 in Clay County.
Details are few at this time, but Indiana State Police says it is a serious personal injury accident at the 26-mile marker in the westbound lanes.
The crash appeared to involve a uCabbi taxi van.
That is east of State Road 59.
Police say all lanes of 70 have reopened since the crash
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
