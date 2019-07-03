Clear

Police respond to serious overnight crash

At least one person was thrown from a vehicle

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 6:48 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

Vigo County, Ind. (WTHI) - Police and emergency crews were called to a serious overnight crash.

It happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning at 1205 East French Drive in southern Vigo County.

We are told three people were inside a vehicle when it crashed.

At least one was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

Early reports say there was a small fire with the vehicle.

The damage was so extensive it's impossible at this point to determine the make or model of vehicle involved.

News 10 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

