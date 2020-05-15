Police say suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Terre Haute Police were on the scene of a suspected pipe bomb.

It happened on Friday afternoon near 22nd and Idaho Streets.

Terre Haute Police say a construction crew found it in a vacant home.

After the discovery, police say they cleared the area as a precaution. They detonated the device around 6:00. Indiana State Police told News 10 this was a hoax device.