Police say suspected pipe bomb was 'hoax device'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police and Terre Haute Police were on the scene of a suspected pipe bomb.
It happened on Friday afternoon near 22nd and Idaho Streets.
Terre Haute Police say a construction crew found it in a vacant home.
After the discovery, police say they cleared the area as a precaution. They detonated the device around 6:00. Indiana State Police told News 10 this was a hoax device.
