Police respond to overnight stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police responded to an overnight stabbing.
It happened around 1:15 Monday morning.
Police were called to a home located at 2028 5th Avenue on the city's north side.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries is not known.
At this time police are not releasing any other information.
