Police investigate shooting near THS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're working to learn more about a shooting that happened near Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Police say they got a call about shots being fired around 4:45 pm on Sunday.

When we got there, we spoke with people who say they were at volleyball practice and saw a glimpse of what happened.

They tell us, a person shot in the direction of another person, but no one was hit.

They say the suspects ran off.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.