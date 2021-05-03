Police on the scene of a standoff in northern Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are on the scene of a standoff.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of North 6th and a Half Street, at the Marylaine Apartments

Officers received reports of a man pointing a gun at a woman. Police say the woman was able to escape, but the man refuses to surrender.

A witness told News 10 she heard gunshots in what she believed to be her neighbor's apartment.

The Special Response Team was called to the scene.

News 10's Hannah Follman reports hearing police asking Donnie Orman to come out over a megaphone.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.