VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A kidnapped child has been rescued in a car that was driving through Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police arrested 37-year-old Gil Landaverde.

Police in Whitehall, Ohio said a four-year-old girl was taken from outside of her home.

A trooper found the vehicle at the 10 mile-marker on Interstate 70.

Thie missing girl was found unharmed inside.

Landaverde was also wanted on a Marion County, Indiana warrant for an unrelated kidnapping.