Police reports jump for scammers claiming to be utility workers, threatening to turn off your power if you don't pay

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Duke Energy wants you to be on alert for utility scammers.

The scammers pretend to be utility workers and threaten to turn off your service.

A representative for Duke Energy said police reports for this have been on the rise the past few days.

The scammers say they will disconnect your service within the hour if someone does not immediately pay up.

Duke Energy says it will never ask for payment with a pre-paid card.

The company will provide plenty of notice if there is a legitimate issue with your account.

If you receive a call like this, you can report it to local authorities or call the Triad Scam Hotline at 812-231-1430.