Police report reveals more information in fatal Friday night crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about a crash we first told you about last week.

The crash happened on Wabash Avenue and Woodridge Avenue in Terre Haute. That's near Highland Lawn Cemetery.

We reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for information on the crash on Friday evening. On Monday, the department referred us to the records division in the department for more information.

News 10 received the report on Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, a motorcycle and a car collided. The report says the motorcycle's speed and unsafe lane movement contributed to the crash.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, Tyler Miller, was killed.

A child who was also on the motorcycle survived with possible broken bones.